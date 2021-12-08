Judge Overrides Pa. Bar On Transgender Felon Name Change

By Matthew Santoni (December 8, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia state court judge has overridden Pennsylvania's bar on allowing people with felony convictions to change their names, granting a name-change petition for a transgender woman who had previously pled guilty to burglary and conspiracy. Court of Common Pleas Judge Sierra Thomas Street granted the petition for the newly renamed Monae Alvarado, one of several transgender women who had sought to challenge a state law barring people with felony convictions from changing their names for a period of two years after completing their sentences — or for the rest of their lives, under certain convictions. "We presented arguments and expert...

