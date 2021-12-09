Md. Panel Affirms Medical Pot Biz Agreements Pending Trial

By Sarah Jarvis (December 9, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- A Maryland appellate court has affirmed a trial court's decision to grant an order requiring feuding medical cannabis business partners to abide by certain contractual agreements pending trial, finding the lower court didn't abuse its discretion in granting the preliminary injunction. Judge Stuart R. Berger, writing the unreported opinion for the panel Tuesday, said the trial court properly applied the four-factor test laid out in the case of Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Admin. v. Armacost in granting the preliminary injunction in favor of MariMed Inc. and its subsidiaries against plaintiff Kind Therapeutics USA LLC. The trial court had found that...

