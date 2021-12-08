Fired Atty Wraps Up Suit Ripping Firm's 'Sweatshop Culture'

By Rachel Stone (December 8, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP and a former firm attorney have agreed to resolve his suit alleging the firm used an office argument as a pretext to fire him for seeking time off to care for disabled family members, they told a Texas federal court Wednesday. Berry Appleman and a fired attorney have resolved a suit alleging the firm retaliated against the lawyer for attempting to take FMLA leave. (iStock.com/Pattanaphong Khuankaew) Michael Bailey and the Texas-based immigration firm lodged a joint motion saying they would lay down their swords in Bailey's Family and Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act...

