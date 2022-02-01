Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Norton Rose

By Adrian Cruz (February 1, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright represented dairy giant Dean Foods through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and $500 million asset sale and counseled the National Rifle Association's unsecured creditors in its bankruptcy, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. Norton Rose's U.S. bankruptcy practice consists of 19 attorneys who focus on restructuring and insolvency matters. A further 80 bankruptcy attorneys work from the firm's international offices, according to group co-head Jason L. Boland. "We've got a very skilled practice that focuses on all types of restructuring, ranging from creditor work, secure lender work and company side work," financial restructuring...

