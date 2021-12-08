Justices Skeptical About Gutting Martinez 'Gateway' Rule

By Marco Poggio (December 8, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared to tread carefully on Wednesday in a case involving two Arizona death row inmates who received constitutionally deficient legal defense in state court and are now seeking to avoid the death penalty, showing reluctance to overturn a 2012 "gateway" ruling or strictly limit its effect. During oral argument in the case Shinn v. Ramirez, several justices wrestled with the idea of gutting the precedent established in Martinez v. Ryan, a decision that created an exception to a law barring prisoners from bringing up claims in federal court that were not previously raised in state court proceedings. The ruling...

