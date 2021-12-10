6th Circ. Affirms $50K Sanction For Attys Of Ex-MSU Recruiter

By Ryan Boysen (December 10, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- Two attorneys who committed "repeated litigation misconduct" while suing Michigan State University's former head football coach, Jones Day and others on behalf of ex-recruiter Curtis Blackwell are still on the hook for $50,000 in sanctions, after the Sixth Circuit said they'd provided no solid evidence that they're unable to pay the fine. Michigan attorneys Andrew Paterson and Thomas Warnicke were sanctioned by a Grand Rapids federal court in May for lying to a magistrate judge, revealing the contents of sealed documents to harass their litigation opponents into a settlement and abusing the discovery process to gather material for a state court...

