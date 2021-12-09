Fed. Circ. Serves Up Flaky Args Over 'Minced' Fish Meaning

By Christopher Cole (December 9, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges dove headlong into the culinary arts Thursday as they picked apart the finer points of what constitutes "minced" tuna for purposes of StarKist import duties, as one jurist declared she could easily mince fish using a fork without "flaking" it. In a somewhat offbeat debate, the judges grilled StarKist Co. on its tuna-chopping process but also questioned the U.S. government's stance that even a bag of tuna weighing 100 pounds had to be thoroughly sliced into pieces less than 1/16th of an inch to qualify for the "minced" status that StarKist wants in order to lower the duty...

