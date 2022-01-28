Environmental Group Of The Year: Baker Botts

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Environmental attorneys at Baker Botts LLP notched several notable achievements in recent months, establishing what the firm calls a "go-to" incident response team, successfully helping ExxonMobil Corp. recover cleanup costs from the U.S. government and setting a new standard for how environmental consent decrees may be terminated, earning a place among Law360's 2021 Environmental Practice Groups of the Year. The practice group boasts 52 lawyers, including 19 partners and 33 associates, counsel and senior counsel, and operates out of offices in San Francisco; Houston and Austin, Texas; New York; and Washington, D.C. Scott Janoe, chair of the firm's environmental, safety and incident...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS