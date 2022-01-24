Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Lauren Berg (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP represented clients on some of the biggest deals of 2021, including MGM Studios in its $8.45 billion sale to Amazon and software company Nuance Communications Inc. in its $19.7 billion sale to Microsoft Corp., earning the firm a spot among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Groups of the Year. In a year that saw a "crazy" amount of mergers and acquisitions, Paul Weiss had its own "amazing year" working on 68 deals that were worth $1 billion or more and seeing half a trillion dollars in transactions in 2021, according to Steven Williams, deputy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS