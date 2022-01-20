Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Debevoise

By McCord Pagan (January 20, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP helped represent Discovery as part of its $43 billion reverse Morris trust deal with AT&T's WarnerMedia, as well as a special committee of Liberty Broadband Corp. for its multibillion-dollar acquisition of GCI Liberty Inc., helping Debevoise earn a place among Law360's 2021 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. The M&A group is the largest corporate practice group in the firm, with roughly 130 partners, counsel and associates in offices around the world, including New York, San Francisco, London, Moscow and Shanghai, partner Sue Meng and partner Michael Diz, co-chair of the firm's practice group, said in an...

