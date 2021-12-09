1 Convicted, 4 Acquitted In Sham Holiday Refund Fraud Trial

By Richard Crump (December 9, 2021, 3:11 PM GMT) -- A jury delivered a mixed verdict in a holiday refund fraud trial on Thursday, convicting one person and acquitting four others accused of submitting bogus holiday compensation claims to Britain's aviation regulator under a financial protection scheme. Officials at Southwark Crown Court confirmed that Abdul Patel, 59, was convicted for his part in a conspiracy to defraud the Civil Aviation Authority by submitting fraudulent claims under its ATOL scheme, which protects consumers if their travel organizer should fail. Between 2013 and 2014, 23 fraudulent compensation claims were made for fictitious holidays booked with Star & Key Travel Ltd., a sham travel...

