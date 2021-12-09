Cloud Banking Biz Mambu Worth $5.5B In Series E

By Charlie Innis (December 9, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Mambu, a software company for banks and lenders, said Thursday it vaulted to a €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) valuation in a Series E fundraise and plans to spend the fresh capital on buffing up its platform. The software as a service company's €235 million Series E was led by EQT Growth, the growth equity arm of private equity organization EQT Partners that focuses mostly on the tech industry. Mambu said it will direct the funding toward expanding more and on further developing its product. It intends to roll out new "functional as well as technical capabilities" in its platform, according to...

