UK Legal Industry Posted $7.4B Trade Surplus In 2020

By Emily Lever (December 10, 2021, 3:17 PM EST) -- The U.K. legal industry posted a £5.6 billion ($7.4 billion) trade surplus in 2020, weathering an ongoing pandemic and the effects of Brexit by betting on a broader range of international clients, according to a report by financial services trade group CityUK. The U.K. continues to be home to the world's second-largest legal economy, second only to the U.S., and brought in £36.8 ($48.8) billion in revenue in 2019 and £17.8 ($23.61) billion in the first half of 2020, according to the report. The legal industry's brisk business is connected to the continued international clout of the British financial sector, which accounts...

