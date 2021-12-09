Boutique Wilkinson Stekloff Raises Bar For Year-End Bonuses

By Sarah Martinson (December 9, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Litigation boutique Wilkinson Stekloff is paying double the market rate for associate year-end bonuses set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP last month, as a host of firms joins the parade of handing out bonuses, Law360 Pulse learned Thursday. The Washington, D.C.-based firm will be giving associates year-end bonuses on Dec. 15 ranging from $30,000 for the class of 2021 to $230,000 for the class of 2014 and later, Law360 Pulse confirmed Thursday. Wilkinson Stekloff partners said in an internal memo that the year-end bonuses are "inclusive of all spot or special bonuses announced by other firms throughout the year."...

