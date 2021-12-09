Senate Judiciary Panel Advances Free PACER Bill

By James Arkin (December 9, 2021, 11:34 AM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved legislation to make PACER free for the general public Thursday, advancing the bill with broad support for possible consideration by the full Senate. The Open Courts Act of 2021 would require the federal judiciary to establish a consolidated, searchable database for federal court records within three years. The legislation would also make the database free for the general public and would not require registration to access it. The bill was introduced by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. A companion bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga....

