Norton Rose Fulbright Names New Global Chair

By Emily Lever (December 9, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP has named its Europe, Middle East and Asia chair, a London-based capital markets and Islamic finance partner, for a yearlong term as its global chair, the firm announced Thursday. Farmida Bi, who was reelected this year to her second three-year term as EMEA chair, will take office Jan. 1. She will take over from Shauna Clark, a labor and employment partner and U.S. chair of the firm, who is based in Houston. Bi said she would use her tenure to pursue an agenda of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. "We are facing unprecedented changes, both as a...

