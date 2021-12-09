NJ Lawmakers Advance Bill For Judge Info Privacy Office

By Bill Wichert (December 9, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Assembly committee signed off Thursday on creating an office to handle requests to shield judges' home addresses in certain records, another step to protect jurists after a shooting at U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' home last year left her son dead. More than a year after Gov. Phil Murphy signed related legislation known as Daniel's Law, the Assembly Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to establish the Office of Information Privacy, whose director would be tasked with setting up a "secure portal" to submit requests for "the redaction or nondisclosure" of addresses and deciding on such requests. During the...

