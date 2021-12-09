NY AG James Drops Her Campaign For Governor

By Stewart Bishop (December 9, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has unexpectedly suspended her campaign for governor, ending one of the most viable challenges to current governor Kathy Hochul following the demise of predecessor Andrew Cuomo's term in office. In a brief statement, James said she had concluded that she must stay on the job as attorney general and plans to run for reelection to that office. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do," James said. James had...

