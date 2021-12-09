Innovation At Risk If AI Can't Be An Inventor, Fed. Circ. Told

By Adam Lidgett (December 9, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- An artificial intelligence researcher wants the Federal Circuit to reverse a federal judge's finding that AI can't be listed as an inventor on a patent application, saying the decision hurts innovation. AI researcher Stephen Thaler on Wednesday filed a corrected opening brief in his challenge to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema's September decision that shut down his suit against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Thaler, who sued after the USPTO rejected applications he filed seeking patents on inventions he claims were developed by an AI machine he created, said the September decision "stymies innovation." "While other countries are promoting the progress...

