Nev. Pot Shop Faces $457K Fine Over Recordkeeping Lapses

By Katryna Perera (December 9, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Nevada pot shop faces a license suspension and a $457,000 fine from the state's Cannabis Compliance Board after a routine audit done by the agency revealed several part-owners of the shop weren't registered with the state, and sales weren't accurately recorded and reported. According to a complaint, filed by the CCB on Wednesday, during a routine audit of the medical and adult-use cultivation and production licenses of Healthcare Options for Patients Enterprises LLC, it was discovered that five of HOPE's owners — who own less than 5% percent of the shop — did not have or had not applied for...

