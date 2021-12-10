Iowa Bail Bondsman Accused Of Insurance Fraud

By Ben Zigterman (December 10, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- The owner of an Iowa bail bonds company was accused this week by Iowa's insurance regulator of exchanging bond payments for sex, as well as making a fraudulent insurance submission. David Mark Ellis, the owner of Always Affordable Bail Bonds in Des Moines, was charged with fraudulent sales practices, prostitution and credit card fraud, the Iowa Insurance Division announced Wednesday. Ellis is accused of receiving "sexual acts and an EBT benefits card in exchange for bond payment and inmate compensation," a news release said, as well as misrepresenting losses on an insurance claim "in order to receive funds he was not...

