FDIC Board Falls Into Disarray Over Bank Merger Review Vote

By Jon Hill (December 9, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- An apparent board revolt at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. became public on Thursday as the agency, chaired by a Trump appointee, contested a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau-released announcement saying that the deposit insurer will be undertaking a review of its policies for vetting bank mergers. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, a Biden appointee, said in a Thursday blog post that he and other members of the FDIC's board of directors had voted to "launch a review of the agency's Bank Merger Act policies," describing it as part of a broader cross-government effort to push back on anticompetitive practices. The blog post,...

