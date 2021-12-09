NALP Executive Director Announces Retirement After 18 Years

By Aebra Coe (December 9, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- The National Association for Law Placement announced Thursday that longtime executive director James Leipold is planning to retire next year and the organization is poised to conduct a search for his successor. Leipold has held the executive director position for the last 18 years, according to an announcement from NALP, an association of institutions and professionals involved in the placement and recruiting of legal professionals. His retirement date is set for October 2022. NALP board President Traci Mundy Jenkins said Thursday that Leipold will leave the organization "in a strong position on every front" and has grown the importance and influence...

