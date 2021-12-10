Pa. Law Firm Wants Fired Atty's Bias Suit Tossed

By James Boyle (December 10, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area law firm has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to dismiss the bulk of discrimination charges filed by a fired attorney, saying she failed to support her allegations that she was terminated based on her age, gender, disability and sexual orientation. Attorneys representing Stern & Eisenberg PC filed a motion Thursday to dismiss with prejudice Rebecca Field Emerson's lawsuit on the basis she did not state a claim. The motion calls on the court to throw out eight of the 10 counts lodged by Emerson, encompassing allegations of gender, age, sexual orientation and disability discrimination filed in the July complaint....

