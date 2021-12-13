K&L Gates Grabs Polsinelli Venture Capital Atty For SF Office

By James Mills (December 13, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has tapped a Polsinelli LLP venture capital and emerging growth specialist to join its San Francisco office. Jason Putnam Gordon, who spent almost three years as a partner at Polsinelli, comes to K&L Gates as a partner specializing in venture capital financings, strategic alliances, corporate formations, complex mergers and acquisitions, sales, and divestitures, the firm said in a statement Thursday. He primarily represents clients in life sciences and health technology but also has dealt with software and artificial intelligence matters. "Prior to — and accelerating in — the pandemic, my client base and their legal needs have become...

