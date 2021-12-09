Pair Of 9th Circuit Nominees Clear Procedural Vote In Senate

By James Arkin (December 9, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Senate voted on procedural motions for two nominees to the Ninth Circuit Thursday, clearing a final hurdle and moving them closer to confirmation to the appellate court. The Senate voted 51-38 on cloture for Judge Lucy H. Koh and 48-39 on cloture for Jennifer Sung. Judge Koh, who currently serves on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, was among a trio of nominees to the Ninth Circuit in September. Sung, a labor lawyer and member of the Oregon Employment Relations Board, was nominated in June. Final confirmation votes for both nominees are likely to come next...

