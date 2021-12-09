DC Circ. Denies Trump's Bid To Block Capital Riot Docs

By Dave Simpson (December 9, 2021, 11:30 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit panel on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to keep hidden his White House records from a House panel probing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, ruling that Trump failed to show why his interests should override the judgment of President Joe Biden. In a unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett, the panel said that ​​Trump's blanket assertion of executive privilege does not supersede Biden's decision to waive his privilege claim in the matter. "Former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment and the agreement and accommodations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS