DOI Report Is Bad For Both Climate And Oil, Gas Interests

By Jeffrey Dintzer and Gregory Berlin (December 16, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- On Nov. 26, the U.S. Department of the Interior issued its "Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program" following a review of onshore and offshore oil and gas programs. The report's recommendations, coupled with ongoing regulatory and legislative action at the federal level, have the potential to increase the price of oil and gas and harm American energy independence. The timing of the recommendations could not be worse. President Joe Biden's administration has already begged OPEC+ nations to increase their oil output amid rising oil prices, which has the potential to cause an economic slowdown. This is particularly true...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS