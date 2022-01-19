Tax Group Of The Year: Baker McKenzie

By Dylan Moroses (January 19, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie's North American tax practice group has been involved in major transfer pricing disputes ongoing in the U.S. Tax Court and advised companies on major acquisitions during 2021, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's North America tax practice group is composed of more than 300 tax lawyers and economists in locations across the U.S. Salim R. Rahim, the chair of the firm's North America tax practice group, told Law360 that the group is segmented into subpractice groups that deal with more specialized areas within tax law, including transfer pricing, state and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS