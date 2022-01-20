Tax Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

By David van den Berg (January 20, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- For work by its transactional tax and tax controversy practice groups — including advising online optician Warby Parker on tax aspects of its direct listing — Latham & Watkins LLP has been named as one of Law360's 2021 Tax Groups of the Year. Notable tax work by the two practice groups also included getting tossed proposed class actions against streaming giant Netflix Inc. centered on arguments that the company should pay franchise fees. The firm also advised messaging app maker Slack on its nearly $28 billion acquisition by Salesforce. Those transactions illustrate the collaboration between the two tax practices and other practice...

