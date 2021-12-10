Munger Farms Gets $88M In Pistachio Pesticide Arbitration

By Jonathan Capriel (December 10, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Farming company Eriksson LLC has agreed to pay California-based Munger Farms $88 million to settle a multiyear contract dispute over pesticide use on pistachio crops the two produced, attorneys with Munger announced Friday. A California arbitration panel last month found Eriksson, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Danish agricultural giant Ingleby Farms & Forests, were in breach of contract and breach of implied covenant when they canceled a multidecade-long deal made with Munger to transform some 4,000 acres of Fresno County land into pistachio farms, said Theodore W. Hoppe, counsel for Munger and founder of Hoppe Law. The two companies were set to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS