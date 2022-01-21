Tax Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Asha Glover (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's tax practice last year aided Livongo Health Inc. in the largest-ever deal in the digital health sector and represented Liberty Global Inc. in an ongoing challenge to federal foreign income deduction rules, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Tax Groups of the Year. In a headline-grabbing transaction that closed in December 2020, the firm represented Livongo in its $18.5 billion acquisition by Teladoc Health Inc., creating a giant in the virtual personalized health care space as telehealth has become increasingly popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The deal itself was driven...

