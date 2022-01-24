Tax Group Of The Year: ​Sullivan & Cromwell

By Paul Williams (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised AT&T on a blockbuster $43 billion combination of its WarnerMedia business with Discovery Inc. through what is expected to be a tax-free deal, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Tax Groups of the Year. In May, AT&T Inc. announced the all-stock deal, through which it will spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery in a reverse Morris trust transaction that won't trigger any tax liabilities. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the middle of 2022 and would be one of the largest reverse Morris trust deals in history. Through a reverse Morris trust, a...

