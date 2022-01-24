​Energy Group Of The Year: Holland & Knight

By Morgan Conley (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys from the newly combined firm Holland & Knight LLP advised an Exelon Corp. unit through the $810 million sale of hundreds of U.S. solar facility sites and helped Surge Energy Inc. pick up a significant stake in the Permian Basin for $420 million, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Energy Groups of the Year. The attorneys now in Holland & Knight's energy group shepherded a wide variety of notable matters both before and after the firm merger, finalized in early August, officially brought them all together under one umbrella. Holland & Knight bulked up its oil and gas capabilities...

