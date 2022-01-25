Tax Group Of The Year: Weil

By Theresa Schliep (January 25, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Medicaid and Medicare claims recovery specialist MSP Recovery LLC in its $32.6 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company — at the time, one of the largest such transactions ever — earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Tax Practice Groups of the Year. The MSP Recovery merger with Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II was one of the biggest deals in all of 2021 and one of the largest SPAC transactions ever, involving work across Weil's platform and demonstrating the firm's "strategic reach," partner Devon Bodoh told Law360. The claims recovery company is based in Miami,...

