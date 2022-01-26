White Collar Group Of The Year: Latham

By Jack Queen (January 26, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP won a full defense verdict for an engine maker's CEO and narrowed what the feds described as a multibillion-dollar trade secret case against a Taiwanese chipmaker to a one-count guilty plea and nominal fine, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 White Collar Groups of the Year. Latham also resolved a three-year U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accounting investigation targeting General Electric Co., scoring a no-admit, no-deny global resolution and a penalty representing only 1% of the market cap losses that sparked the investigation. Douglas N. Greenburg, a Latham partner and chair of the firm's white...

