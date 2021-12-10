LV Members Reject Bain Capital's £530M Takeover Offer

By Martin Croucher (December 10, 2021, 4:34 PM GMT) -- Members of mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria have rejected a £530 million ($700 million) takeover offer by U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital Credit, setting it up as a potential merger prospect for another British mutual. Voting by members of Liverpool Victoria resulted in just over two in three votes in favor of the takeover by the U.S. private equity firm, short of the 75% minimum threshold. (iStock) The vote, coupled with an online ballot earlier in the week, resulted in just over two in three votes, 69%, in favor of the takeover — falling short of the 75% minimum threshold. Turnout...

