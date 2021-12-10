Gov't Asked To Clarify Security Rules For Blocking Listings

By Najiyya Budaly (December 10, 2021, 12:50 PM GMT) -- British companies have urged the government to publish clear rules on its proposals to prevent companies that pose a threat to national security from floating on London's equity markets so that the measure does not tarnish the lure of the City. The guidance should be clear and comprehensive, business said in response to a consultation by HM Treasury, published on Friday. The Treasury was seeking opinions on proposals to stop a company listing on London's exchanges if it funds nuclear weapons or breaks sanctions. The eight companies and industry groups, which the Treasury did not name, said that businesses seeking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS