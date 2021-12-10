More UK Pension Schemes Eyeing Buyouts In Long Term

By Irene Madongo (December 10, 2021, 4:24 PM GMT) -- More British defined benefit pension plans are planning to shed the responsibility of managing their retirement scheme's investments by arranging buyouts with insurers as part of their long-term planning, insurance broker Aon PLC said on Friday. A growing number of pension plans are still choosing a buyout as their long-term target, although funding levels at schemes have generally recovered from the pandemic's impact on financial markets, Aon said in its Global Pension Risk Survey 2021/22. A pensions buyout takes place when a sponsoring employer pays an insurer a fixed amount to cover its legacy pension liabilities, allowing the scheme to wind up....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS