Kramer Levin, Cleary, Others Match Bonus Scales

By Matt Perez (December 10, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Several more firms, including Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, this week joined others in matching the year-end associate bonus pay scale set in November by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, as well as the special one-time payout established by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Davis Polk confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Monday that it would offer year-end bonuses to U.S. associates from $15,000 for attorneys starting this year to $115,000 for lawyers who began working at the firm in 2014 and earlier, the same pay scale that Cravath set last month. On top of...

