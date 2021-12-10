UK Tells Firms To Review Risk Management After Archegos

By Najiyya Budaly (December 10, 2021, 4:18 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial regulators told the heads of U.K. banks on Friday to review the risk management in their equity finance business after the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital cost firms over $10 billion in losses. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority wrote to chief executives of British firms in a joint letter to tell them to examine how well their risk management controls are working across their sales and trading units. The letter was signed by Nathanaël Benjamin, executive director of authorizations at the PRA — the Bank of England's regulatory arm — and David Bailey, its executive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS