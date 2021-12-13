SEC Sued For Docs On Ex-Officials' Potential Crypto Conflicts

By Justin Wise (December 13, 2021, 1:46 PM EST) -- A government watchdog group is suing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to compel the agency to comply with document requests relating to potential conflicts of interests associated with former high-ranking SEC officials and their oversight of cryptocurrency. Empower Oversight filed a lawsuit Friday in Virginia federal court alleging the SEC has failed to comply in a timely fashion with several of its records requests under the Freedom of Information Act, and that it was left with no choice but to "prosecute this action." It asked the court to order the SEC to conduct a reasonable search responsive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS