USPTO May Ditch Paper Patents, Trademark Certificates

By Dani Kass (December 10, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office hopes to send out future patent and trademark registration certificates electronically rather than in a physical, paper form, the agency's current head announced Friday. Drew Hirshfeld, who is performing the duties of the USPTO director, said the agency would soon issue a notice of proposed rulemaking outlining and requesting feedback on its plan to issue these documents electronically. Friday's announcement noted that "presentation copies" would still be available for $25. "The proposed changes represent another step toward the full digitization of our patent application processing and streamlining of our services," Hirshfeld said in a blog...

