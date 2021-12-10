House Report Finds 'Unfair' Drug Pricing Practices

By Adam Lidgett (December 10, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- Patients across the U.S. are paying "unfair" prices for drugs while the companies making those prescription medications have taken in massive amounts of money, Democratic legislators said in a newly released report. The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform, currently led by the Democrats, on Friday unveiled its investigation into U.S. drug pricing, which has been almost three years in the making. "Drug companies have raised prices with abandon, especially when they succeed in delaying or blocking competition," the report said. "Internal documents reveal that companies have raised prices to meet ever-increasing revenue targets, which in some cases...

