Ramo Law Names New Co-Managing Partner, Sr. Associates

By Emily Lever (December 13, 2021, 10:04 AM EST) -- Ramo Law PC has promoted a new co-managing partner and three senior associates as it plans further expansion on both the East and West coasts, the entertainment firm said Friday. Michelle Chang, who has been with the firm since 2010 and has advised the production companies responsible for shows including "Queer Eye," "Cheer" and "Chef's Table" and has brokered deals with Netflix Inc. and The Walt Disney Co. for her clients, will co-manage the firm with founder Elsa Ramo in a move intended to respond to growing demand, Ramo said. "It is a great privilege to promote Michelle, who has been...

