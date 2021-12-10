GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (December 10, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thinks the U.S. may be the top country in the world for money laundering, and a federal judge has paused California's recent law banning pay-for-delay deals among pharmaceutical companies that want to stall cheaper generic drugs. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. US Arguably Top Spot for Money Laundering, Yellen Says The United States may be the world's top spot for money laundering, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said that proposed rules requiring a federal registry of shell company owners would end...

