Jones Day Says Orrick Top Brass Can't Avoid Testifying

By Caroline Simson (December 10, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- Jones Day urged the Ninth Circuit to order Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and its top brass to provide testimony in an ongoing international arbitration, arguing that affirming a district court's finding that it lacked jurisdiction would defy "common sense." Jones Day told the court Wednesday that Orrick's argument — that the arbitral summonses issued to it are unenforceable in federal court except when the witness lives in the same location as the legal "seat" of the arbitration — cannot be reconciled with controlling precedent and settled arbitration law. The seat of arbitration is used to designate the applicable procedural law...

