Don't Miss It: Skadden, Willkie Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Charlie Innis (December 10, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Gibson Dunn, McDermott Steer Jack In The Box's $575M Del Taco Deal Gibson Dunn-led Jack in the Box Inc. said on Dec. 6 it plans to buy Mexican-style fast food chain Del Taco Restaurants Inc., advised by McDermott, in a deal valued at about $575 million. The historic U.S. burger chain will buy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS