Pa. Justices Strike Down Statewide School Mask Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (December 10, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Friday struck down a statewide order requiring masks in schools, reinstating a lower court's order that said the mandate was invalid. The justices didn't immediately issue an opinion on the merits of the order, but lifted a stay on a Commonwealth Court ruling that said the mask mandate was void because acting Health Secretary Alison Beam lacked the legal authority to make the order without going through the state's review and publication process for rules and regulations. That Commonwealth Court ruling had been paused while the state appealed the case to the Supreme Court, but...

