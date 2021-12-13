Cannabis Production Workers Cleared For Union Vote

By Beverly Banks (December 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- A group of 21 employees for a cannabis production company in Washington state can vote in a mail-ballot union election, an NLRB official said, but some workers must be excluded from the proposed bargaining unit because they are engaged in agricultural production under federal labor law. Ronald K. Hooks, National Labor Relations Board regional director for region 19, said in a Friday decision that technicians, machine operators and fulfillment associates working for Cannaseur's Choice LLC in Renton, Washington, may vote on representation by United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 21. The regional director excluded cannabis trimmers and cultivation associates from...

